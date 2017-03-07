Ameren crews working to restore power after severe storms

ILLINOIS - Ameren Illinois officials say its Emergency Operations Center was activated early Tuesday morning to help assess and repair damage caused by a line of severe thunderstorms.

Officials say early assessments revealed that 48 sub-transmission and 68 distribution poles were down as of 6:47 a.m. Ameren Illinois Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services Ron Pate said crews will "continue to focus on repairing large transmission lines, followed by the distribution lines and feeder circuits that bring power to neighborhoods and customer premises."

According to Ameren's Outage Map, estimates of the number of Illinois residents still without power as of 11:45 a.m. stand at 4,952.

Residents are urged to stay away from downed power lines, and to call Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000 to report an outage, downed line, or natural gas odor.