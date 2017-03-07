Lawmakers introduce bills to protect long-term care residents

SPRINGFIELD - Two Illinois lawmakers joined nursing home workers and Alzheimer's Association representatives to announce two bills that aim to protect residents of long-term care facilities.

During a press conference on March 7, State Senator Daniel Biss (D) and State Representative Emanuel Welch (D) announced legislation that would help combat problems long-term care residents and their facilities face.

Under Senate Bill 1624 and House Bill 3392, more protections would be offered to prevent residents from being improperly discharged. Additionally, the legislation would enforce financial penalties for facilities that did not keep up legally-required safe staffing levels.

