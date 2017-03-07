Decatur man pleads guilty to first-degree murder

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND has been following, a Decatur man has pled guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2014 death of his girlfriend.

According to Macon County Court documents, Eddie Sutters, 67, pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder in court on March 7. Sutters was arrested following an investigation into the death of 53-year-old Janice Cole, who was found dead near an intersection in Macon County.

Decatur police say Sutters admitted during an interview with detectives to punching Cole in the face while driving, then dragging her out of the vehicle and running her over during the early morning hours of August 23.

Sutters is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, 2017. We will provide updates as they become available.