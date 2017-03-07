Tuscola woman arrested for DUI after rollover crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a Tuscola woman is facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Champaign County Tuesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on U.S. Route 45, about three-tenths of a mile north of County Road 000N, at about 4:50 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. Route 45 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn before coming to rest about 25-to-30 feet off of the roadway.

Illinois State Police Troopers were called to the scene to provide assistance. During the investigation into the crash, troopers say the driver, identified as Virginia Stovall, 42, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. Stovall was then taken to Champaign County Jail.

Officials say Stovall is facing preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and bringing contraband into a penal institution.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.