EmberClear Corp. holding open house for proposed Pawnee power plant

PAWNEE – EmberClear Corp., a developer of large clean energy projects, will be holding a presentation and open forum concerning a potential power plant on the south side of Pawnee.

The proposed One Gigawatt Gas-Fired Power Plant would be in the vicinity of the new Ameren Substation. If this location is selected, it is anticipated the plant could provide 30 to 40 permanent jobs in the village’s community. Development officials say the plant would also substantially enhance the tax base of the community, while also becoming a major customer of the Village’s utility systems.

Following the presentation, there will be an open session during which EmberClear will address comments, questions and concerns of the public regarding the proposal.

In addition to development officials, several elected officials from the Village of Pawnee and Sangamon County will be in attendance.

The open house will take place Tuesday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pawnee Assembly of God Church on 8th Street.