2 teens charged in connection to threat at Argenta-Oreana High School

ARGENTA - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says two Argenta-Oreana High School students have been arrested for allegedly making or conveying threats of violence, directed at another student in the school.

Deputies say school officials learned about the potential threat immediately before school started, and that the student was taken to the school's office while officials waited for deputies to arrive on scene.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, deputies say a 15-year-old student made a statement regarding "committing an act of violence" against another student, either at implied victim's home, or the school. Additionally, deputies say a group message was discovered on social media, in which the 15-year-old allegedly made additional threats involving a firearm.

As a result of investigative efforts, the 15-year-old was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct. Deputies say the teen may face additional, more serious charges once a forensic investigation of his cell phone is completed.

Deputies also say a 16-year-old was also charged with disorderly conduct for conveying the threat in a way that alarmed students riding on a school district bus. This teen was released into the care of his parents.

Argenta-Oreana School District officials issued a statement regarding the situation to all families within the district this morning. Officials also say that the investigation showed no immediate threat to students, and that the school was not placed on lock down.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into this incident is ongoing, and that any student with direct knowledge of the alleged threats contact the Sheriff's Office or school officials.