Akorn completes first of two expansions

DECATUR – Pharmaceutical manufacturer Akorn has completed the first of two major expansions in Decatur.

A new 30,000 square foot expansion has been completed at its west side packaging facility. The $5.6 million project will help retain 200 jobs in Decatur and create an additional 25 positions.

Akorn products are distributed throughout the U.S. and are used at local hospitals and physician offices.

“This new facility really allows us to expand” Akorn’s Allen Kilzer told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We’ve been very blessed here to have increased growth in business the last few years and our old warehouse facility was just not capable of handling the work load we have.”

The company is also working on an expansion of its facility on Grand Avenue. That $25 million project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018.