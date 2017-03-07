Rivian Automotive Ribbon Cutting at Former Mitsubishi Plant in Normal

NORMAL - Rivian Automotive cut the ribbon on its new facility in Normal.

The new facility takes over for the shuttered Mitsubishi plan. Governor Bruce Rauner visited Rivian Automotive's new facility on Tuesday.

The company is re-purposing the 2.4 million square foot plant that was once home to Mitsubishi Motors.

"We’re excited Rivian has chosen Illinois to call home. It is built around innovation and is an example of the future we are building," said Governor Rauner.

Rivian is investing $175 million into the plant and will bring more than 1,000 jobs to Central Illinois once the company’s first product reaches full volume.

Rivian Automotive is an automotive technology company. It purchased the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant early this year to begin manufacturing its cutting-edge products to advance the shift to sustainable mobility.