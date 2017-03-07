New app helps Illinois residents explore historic sites

TUNED INTO TECH – Thanks to the Going Mobile in Illinois initiative, another app is making it easier for residents to experience all the state has to offer.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency unveiled its new ‘Experience History’ app on February 27. This app puts all 57 state historic sites right on users’ phones. The app contains site locations, information, pictures and also offers the ability to donate to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

Director of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, Heidi Brown-McCreery, says this convenience will do wonders for the agency.

“In a time when people are less likely to carry cash, it gives them a convenient way to show their support and appreciation for a site by making a donation,” Brown-McCreery explains.

Deputy Director of IHPA, Ryan Prehn, says the app will also help the sites reach a broader audience.

“I think we’d gotten to the point where we’d been reaching the same demographic for quite a while, and we wanted to find an efficient way to reach a wider audience and let them know about the treasures we have here in Illinois,” Prehn adds.

Prehn says he realizes getting residents to the sites is only half the battle. They also have to be interested. He says the app is mostly a “vehicle” to get people to the sites, and that he and his colleagues constantly work to make “first-person learning” interesting to the public.

“We kind of use [the app] as a tease. You can get on there and find out a little bit about it, but to really experience it, you need to be interested enough from the app to come visit us in person,” Prehn explains.

That’s why IHPA will be working with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, which is spurring the mobile and tech initiative, to expand the app’s features.

The Department of Innovation and Technology was formed in January 2016, with the goal to empower the State of Illinois through high-value, customer-centric technology. One campaign of the new Department has been the Going Mobile in Illinois initiative, with an aim to enable 80-percent of citizens interactions over the next 18 months.

Some recent releases from the initiative include: Illinois Reality Check, a planning tool for careers, along with the Illinois State Fair app, which showcases everything the state staple has to offer.

Prehn says he hopes to integrate custom-made trips into the app, along with better map capabilities to guide users to historic sites.

In the meantime, Prehn and the Agency are working to strengthen their social media approach, starting with Facebook and Twitter, with a hope to expand to Instagram and Snapchat later.

Pleased to announce that starting today (March 7th) we will now be open on Tuesdays! New hours will be Tuesday-Sunday 9-5! pic.twitter.com/ksBe42ObAH — Cahokia Mounds (@CahokiaMounds) March 7, 2017

A full list of apps available through the Going Mobile in Illinois initiative can be found here.

The Historic Sites of Illinois app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.