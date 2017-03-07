Macon Co. Fair looking for 2017 pageant participants

MACON COUNTY – Macon County Fair officials are looking for girls ages 4 through 21 to participate in this year’s pageants.

Contestants can enter the 2017 Miss Macon County Fair Queen Pageant, the 2017 Miss Macon County Junior Fair Queen Pageant, or the 2017 Parade of Princesses. This year’s co-directors of the pageant are Amy Dobrinick and Kristie Krigbaum.

Those entering the Parade of Princesses must be between the ages of 4 and 10. All contestants will be winners, and it costs $15 to enter.

The Junior Miss contestants must be between the ages of 11 and 16. This pageant is now in its 15th year. It costs $50 to enter.

Young ladies between the ages of 16 and 21 are invited to enter the Miss Macon County Fair Queen Pageant with an entry fee of $75. This year’s queen will be the 56th, and she will move on to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen at the state pageant. The state pageant is held in Springfield during the IAAF Convention in January.

All contestants must be a resident of Macon or Piatt County for at least the last six months or attend a school in Macon or Piatt County in order to participate.

An informational meeting will be held on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Pride of the Prairie Center on the Macon County Fairgrounds. More information is available on the Macon County Fair Queen Facebook page or by emailing maconcountyqueen@gmail.com.

This year’s pageant will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. as the opening grandstand act for the fair. The 2017 Macon County Fair will run from June 6 through 11. The carnival will start on June 6, with full fair activities beginning June 8.

This is the 161st year of the Macon County Fair.