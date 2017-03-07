State agencies discuss budget in Senate committees

SPRINGFIELD- After the 'Grand Bargain' package of budget bills failed to pass last week, Senate Democrats want to hear from state agencies on what their plan is if the budget stalemate continues.

All week the Senate will be holding subject matter committees, hearing from the head of state agencies about what cuts they will enact if lawmakers fail to reach a budget compromise. The Senate Human Services committee heard from several agencies including the Department of Human Services, The Department on Aging, The Department of Children and Family Services, The Department of Healthcare and Family Services, and the Department of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday afternoon. But many of the agencies were unable to tell Senators what they could cut if the state fails to pass a budget. Many Senate Democrats appeared visibly angry over the lack of answers from the department heads. "In this budget there is a hole in it that says 4.6 billion dollars for the Grand Bargain, now that was killed last week. I believe that we are going to need to come up with a Plan B, so we need help coming up with that Plan B, because we are not getting it." said Senator Heather Steans, (D)-Chicago.

The Department of Children and Family Services testified saying that they have cut what they can, but due to the nature of their cases, they cannot cut anymore. "In the case of DCFS, we have taken youth from their parents, we have taken youth from them, so we have to pay for that." said Matthew Grady, CFO for DCFS.

The Senate Higher Education committee also heard testimony Wednesday afternoon from state university presidents about what they would do with if the budget stalemate continues. Illinois universities are owed millions due to the budget impasse, and many have been forced to make program and faculty cuts, presidents say that they simply can not cut anymore. "As the other presidents said, we have cut to the bone and it would be difficult to cut any further." said Doug Baker, President of Northern Illinois University.

Randy Dunn, President of Southern Illinois University, told the Senate committee that the Carbondale campus is already facing major financial strain, and would be forced to cut millions of dollars in programs and faculty if no budget compromise is reached. "The $4.6 billion that you've referenced, it now becomes whole sale programs being lifted out. It's being instead of 2 or 3 people here, or not hiring in this unit. The discussion becomes shutting down entire operations." he said.

Senate Democrats are blaming Governor Rauner for derailing the Grand Bargain package.