Rep. Davis says new health care act could fix American health care system

ILLINOIS – U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), who was part of a group of lawmakers meeting with the President to discuss their support for the American Health Care Act (AHCA), says the proposed legislation keeps a promise to the American people.

My Deputy Whips and I just wrapped up a meeting with Pres. Trump, who voiced his full support for our plan to repeal and replace #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/5ZKf0ct6pF — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 7, 2017

The American Health Care Act was released Monday night. A breakdown of the key components of the act can be found in WAND’s previous article. AHCA’s first phase would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Phase two will be focused on market stabilization efforts from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Dr. Tom Price. Phase three will be additional reforms by Congress that cannot be done in a reconciliation bill.

In response to the unveiling of the American Health Care Act, Rep. Davis released the following statement:

“After four years of watching premiums more than double, deductibles skyrocket, choices dwindle for my constituents under Obamacare, I am proud to be part of a responsible health care solution to lower costs and increase options for individuals and families. This bill keeps our promise of not just repealing and replacing Obamacare, but doing it without pulling the rug out from under millions of Americans whose health care was significantly changed by Obamacare.

Under this plan, pre-existing conditions are protected, young adults under the age of 26 can remain on their parents’ insurance, and those who currently qualify for Medicaid will remain covered unless their economic situation improves. We also help those who were left behind by Obamacare: middle-class Americans who were forced to buy insurance with costly premiums and deductibles but didn’t qualify for subsidies. Our plan also makes several changes that will lower overall costs so these tax credits go further for families and individuals.

It’s been my experience that when people on the far sides of both parties are unhappy, then you usually know you’re doing something right. Some members, from both parties, may not want to face the mess that Obamacare has created and what is required to clean it up, but we made a promise to the American people to responsibly fix our health care system and that’s what this bill does.”

The American Health Care Act is scheduled to be considered by the Energy and Commerce Committee and Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

