Gun threats at Argenta-Oreana high school, what precautions are in place

ARGENTA- Tuesday, school officials and police were alerted about a gun threat made by a 15-year-old student at Argenta-Oreana High School. This investigation lead to another student also making threats. Both are being charged with Disorderly Conduct.

No gun was found during the investigation. However, with cases like this, it puts it into perspective the training that district officials go through to be prepared for scenarios just like this.

Lt. Sheriff with the Macon County Sheriff's Dept. Jim Root says, "We work with the school district prior to this we review their operational plans, their emergency operational plans we work in conjunction with the school district to provide ALICE training to those school districts. And we also work with our first responders, our sheriff office, on how we are going to respond to a particular school."

ALICE training stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

