Snow chances return Saturday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A clipper system is set to bring snow to central Illinois Saturday. There are several factors that we will be watching closely to see if this event could produce some snow accumulation across the area.

A clipper will drop into a trough that will have carved itself into the middle part of the nation this weekend. Precipitation type will not be an issue with this system thanks to cold air in place, meaning this will be a snow event. The track of the clipper will be the biggest determining factor with respect to where snow accumulations will set up and how much.

Forecast models have been trending farther southwest with each run the past few days. The GFS is the farthest northwest solution, while the Euro and Canadian models are in better agreement showing the clipper track farther southwest. Here is a comparison of the GFS, Euro and Canadian. The GFS and Canadian photos are the latest 00Z run at the time of the story post.

The GFS has not had good constancy from run to run today with respect to the track. The latest 00z model output was closer to this mornings 12Z run. The 18Z was closer to the EURO and Canadian solutions.

The moral of the story is two things. Yes, we will see some snow out of this system, but where and how much is still in question. It is WAY too early to look at numbers! If you see “click bait”, aka raw model data, please ignore it at this point. We are monitoring the latest runs and will be updating our forecast accordingly.