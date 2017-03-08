MADNESS: Monticello, St. Anthony punch ticket to State on wild night

Click the video above for highlights from St. Anthony's Super-Sectional against Woodlawn in 1A, Monticello's 2A Super-Sectional against Quincy Notre Dame and a 3A Sectional semifinal between Champaign Central and Lanphier!



1A Carbondale Super-Sectional

(1) St. Anthony (Effingham) 52, (7) Woodlawn 50



Up next: vs. (1) Hope Academy (Chicago) Friday in Peoria, 11 a.m.



2A UIS Super-Sectional

(1) Monticello 51, (1) Quincy Notre Dame 49 (QND No. 1 team in 2A in state)



Up next: vs. (3) Orr (Chicago) Friday in Peoria, 7:15 p.m.



3A Sectional Semifinal

(1) Lanphier 82, (2) Champaign Central 59



Up next: vs. (3) Eisenhower/(4) Mt. Zion, Wednesday in Effingham, 7 p.m.