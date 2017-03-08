MADNESS: Monticello, St. Anthony punch ticket to State on wild night

Monticello's Calvin Fisher (center) and Johnny Dawson celebrate Monticello's first berth to State in school history. Monticello's Calvin Fisher (center) and Johnny Dawson celebrate Monticello's first berth to State in school history.

Click the video above for highlights from St. Anthony's Super-Sectional against Woodlawn in 1A, Monticello's 2A Super-Sectional against Quincy Notre Dame and a 3A Sectional semifinal between Champaign Central and Lanphier!

1A Carbondale Super-Sectional
(1) St. Anthony (Effingham) 52, (7) Woodlawn 50

Up next: vs. (1) Hope Academy (Chicago) Friday in Peoria, 11 a.m.

2A UIS Super-Sectional
(1) Monticello 51, (1) Quincy Notre Dame 49 (QND No. 1 team in 2A in state)

Up next: vs. (3) Orr (Chicago) Friday in Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

3A Sectional Semifinal
(1) Lanphier 82, (2) Champaign Central 59

Up next: vs. (3) Eisenhower/(4) Mt. Zion, Wednesday in Effingham, 7 p.m.

