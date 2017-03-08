Eisenhower, Mt. Zion ready for sudden-death 'Round 3'

Click the video above for a preview of (3) Eisenhower and (4) Mt. Zion's third meeting of the season -- this one to determine who goes home. Eisenhower's 6-foot-5 jumping bean Julian Jones scouts the Braves, who the Panthers beat by 9 and 21 points in their pair of meetings this season. Mt. Zion head coach Bryon Graven shares how the Braves will be tightening up their defense.



Game time: 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Effingham High School, winner plays Lanphier in Sectional Final