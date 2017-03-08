SIU School of Medicine opening Lincoln facility

LINCOLN - Southern Illinois University School of Medicine is partnering with the Logan County Department of Public Health and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital to open a new medical center in Lincoln.

SIU School of Medicine officials say the SIU Center for Family Medicine - Lincoln will open on April 3. The center will be located inside the Logan County Department of Public Health, at 109 Third Street.

Officials also say this is the first SIU site to combine medical, dental, and behavioral services in one facility. This project was funded by a $288,000 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, as well as a $100,000 grant from the ALMH Foundation.

Residents may begin to make appointments at this new site beginning March 20 by calling (217) 753-2317.