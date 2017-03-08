Organizations, state officials celebrating International Women's Day

SPRINGFIELD - Several state officials are joining representatives from several organizations at the Illinois State Capitol this morning to celebrate International Women's Day.

Officials will gather at the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Representatives from Action for a Better Tomorrow - Springfield, Illinois, Women Rising - Illinois, and Illinois Women Moving Forward will join State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, State Senator Toi Hutchinson, and State Representative Carol Ammons.

International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women throughout history, and aims to accelerate gender parity. This year's theme is #BeBoldForChange.

