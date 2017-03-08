Red Flag warning issued for multiple counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for several central Illinois counties Wednesday afternoon.

According to NWS officials, the Red Flag warning is in effect for Cass, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Stark, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties until 5 p.m. As a result, burning activities are not recommended at this time.

Under a Red Flag warning, conditions are such that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures.

