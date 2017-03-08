UIS offering free child safety seat checks

SPRINGFIELD - Free child safety seat checks are being offered on the University of Illinois - Springfield campus on March 8.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members will be able to visit Parking Lot I on the UIS campus and have certified child passenger safety seat technicians check to make sure seats are properly installed. This event is made possible through a partnership between UIS' Cox Children's Center, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's Office, and the Illinois Department of Transportation's Division of Traffic Safety.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages four through 14, and that nearly 80 percent of safety seats are not installed correctly.

If you are unable to attend this event, but still wish to have your child safety seat checked, you can make an appointment by calling (217) 557-5190.