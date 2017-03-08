Grant applications available for art-focused projects

DECATUR - The Decatur Area Arts Council is now accepting applications for grants to fund art-focused projects.

DAAC officials say the grant applications are being made available to schools and registered non-profit organizations in Macon County, as well as in Assumption, Clinton, Moweaqua, Pana, and Taylorville. Applications must be submitted by May 1, 2017.

The grant funds are being made available through the Decatur Area Arts Council, Tate and Lyle, Inc., the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Applications are available online, by calling (217) 423-3189, and in person at 125 North Water Street in Decatur. For more information about programs hosted by the Decatur Area Arts Council, click here.