Police: Search for wanted teen ends in Mattoon

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department has announced a 16-year-old wanted in connection with multiple incidents, such as armed robbery and battery, is in custody.

According to Charleston police, the juvenile was wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with several cases in Coles County, including armed robbery, residential burglary, theft, and battery.

Police say they received a tip on March 7 that the juvenile was inside an apartment in the 2000 block of 10th Street in Charleston. Officers say a search warrant was obtained for the apartment, and that information obtained through social media alleged that the juvenile may have been in possession of a handgun.

Personnel from the Charleston Police Department, Eastern Illinois University Police Department, Coles County Sheriff's Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, Coles County Probation, and Coles County State's Attorney's Office executed the search warrant at about 3 p.m. However, authorities say the juvenile was not found inside.

Police say they received another anonymous tip that the juvenile was seen at the Sunrise Apartments in Mattoon. Mattoon police responded to the area, and took the juvenile into custody at about 9:50 p.m.

Officers say the juvenile is being held at the Coles County Jail, where he is awaiting a court appearance. We will provide updates as they become available.