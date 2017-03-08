UPDATE: Danville Burger King robbery suspect possibly seen heading toward Vermilion Gardens

UPDATE: Danville Burger King robbery suspect possibly seen heading toward Vermilion GardensPosted: Updated:
Coroner IDs girl killed in distracted driving crash
Illinois State Police say a distracted driver is at fault for a crash Thursday afternoon that left a 10 year old girl from Camargo dead.
ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputy
Illinois State Police are investigating a two car crash involving a Edgar County Sheriff's Deputy.
Illinois woman takes home instant ticket jackpot
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois woman won a big lottery prize.
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
A 12-year-old and 21-year-old were being treated for gunshot wounds late Thursday Night.
Decatur woman facing criminal sexual abuse charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old boy.
Tractor driver injured in crash
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver is in the hospital after a truck rear-ended his tractor Friday.
Fire crews work through the night to put out construction business fire
Fire crews were called to Mast Construction Thursday evening for a massive fire. Mast Construction is at 1560 CR 1475E in Sullivan. ....
Ex-Chicago police sergeant cleared of rape awarded $4.5M
A former Chicago police sergeant whose conviction for rape was overturned has won a $4.5 million judgment in a lawsuit against his accuser.
An Act of Kindness
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND)- When Tiffany Wubker was driving to work on Thursday, she thought it was just going to be a normal day, until she saw an act of kindness that made her day.
Damage estimated at $750K in Sullivan Fire
Sullivan, Ill. (WAND) – Fire swept through Mast Construction in a rural area just east of Sullivan causing an estimated $750,000 in damage.
