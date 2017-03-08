UPDATE: Danville Burger King robbery suspect possibly seen heading toward Vermilion Gardens

UPDATE: A man believed to have robbed the Burger King on Newell Road in Danville may have stopped at a residence later that night to ask for a coat.

Danville Police released more details concerning the suspect just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They say the suspect, who is accused of taking money from the restaurant, may have knocked on the door of a residence between 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, and 2 a.m. on March 8. He is believed to have asked the tenants for a coat to keep warm. After receiving the coat, Danville Police say they think he walked toward t he area of the Vermilion Garden housing complex.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or the suspect's whereabouts should call (217) 431-2245.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DANVILLE – Danville officers say they were called to the Burger King on West Newell Road in regards to a robbery that had taken place just before midnight on Tuesday.

The suspect managed to get away just as police were arriving on scene at the restaurant at 18 East West Newell Road. Danville Police say the suspect got away through a wooded area north of the business. Officers searched the area for hours but were unable to find him.

Burger King employees told Danville Police a black man, with his face covered, entered the business and demanded money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses describe the suspect as standing around 5’8’’ and having a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

According to the police report, no weapons were displayed during the robbery.

The Danville Police Department has been following up on several leads, and the investigation into this robbery is underway. Anyone who has information regarding this crime should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS. Any information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

WAND News continues to follow this robbery and will provide updates as they become available.