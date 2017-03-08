Former financial advisor from Champaign facing charges for defrauding client

SPRINGFIELD – A former financial advisor at a bank in Kankakee has been indicted after authorities say he lost a client a hundred thousand dollars.

A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted 44-year-old Paul Schuerger, of Champaign, on charges of mail fraud and money laundering. Schuerger had previously worked as a financial advisor at a bank and had falsely represented a private investment scheme to a customer that resulted in that client losing money.

According to the indictment, in early 2012, Schuerger had been working as an advisor at a Kankakee bank when he allegedly falsely represented to a bank customer that he had a private investment opportunity that would provide a 10 percent rate of return. The customer gave Schuerger $100,000 to invest as Schuerger had proposed. As part of the scheme, Schuerger allegedly provided the customer with a private agreement that guaranteed the customer equity rights totaling approximately $155,000 for two properties. Court officials say, Schuerger did not have such equity in the properties.

Instead of investing the money from his client, Schuerger is alleged to have deposited that money into a personal bank account. The indictment then says Schuerger spent nearly all of the customer’s investment within a month.

The indictment continues that Schuerger allegedly lulled the customer into a false sense of security, from April 2012 to March 2016, by sending them monthly payments by mail in the amount of $833.

In May 2016, Schuerger filed a Chapter 13 petition for bankruptcy.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for each count of mail fraud (five counts) is 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000; for the offense of money laundering (one count), the maximum statutory penalty is up to 10 years in prison.

This case was investigated by the FDIC Office of Inspector General.

A summons will be issued for Schuerger’s initial appearance in federal court in Urbana at a later date by the U.S. Clerk of the Court.