Seat belts on school buses bill passes IL House committee

SPRINGFIELD – Seat belts on school buses are one step closer to becoming a reality as legislation passed the House Transportation Vehicles and Safety Committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 3377, sponsored by Representative Lou Lang (D-Skokie) and supported by Secretary of State Jesse White, would require 3-point seat belts on school buses. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has already voiced its support of 3-point seat belts on school buses.

Secretary White says nothing is more important than the lives and safety of the state’s children.

“With improvements in the technology of seat belts, along with the NHTSA’s recommendation, now is the time to pass legislation pushing for a significant change in protecting our children on school buses,” White says.

NHTSA endorsed seat belts on schools buses back in 2015, in large part due to improved technology with 3-point safety belts.

Up until NHTSA’s endorsement, federal and state safety organizations have largely remained neutral on the issue, with expressed concerns on whether 2-point lap seat belts improved the overall safety of a child riding a school bus. Safety officials argue 3-point safety belts better protect children due to their ability to diffuse the forceful and sudden movement the body sustains during a crash over the chest, waist and shoulder areas.

“While school buses are a safe form of transportation, there is no amount of safety which could ever be enough to protect our children. It is time to provide that safety by making sure that kids have seatbelts on their way to and from school just as if a parent was driving them,” Rep. Lang adds.

So far, six states have passed laws requiring seat belts on school buses. They include: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Louisiana and Texas.

The seat belt bill now moves to the full House of Representatives after being passed by the committee.