Mt. Zion will be part of Decatur Mural Project expansion

MT. ZION – Mt. Zion Chamber Administrator Becky Hamilton tells WAND News the Village of Mt. Zion will be receiving a mural as part of the Decatur Mural Project.

Hamilton says the idea was spurred by a conversation she had with Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Jerry Johnson, who coordinated the project in Decatur. She asked Johnson if he had ever considered expanding the mural project outside of Decatur. Hamilton says he told her he had and that Mt. Zion was on his list.

She also tells WAND News several people and organizations had reacted positively to the project, and that several businesses were interested in featuring the mural. Although the exact location of the mural has not been decided yet, Hamilton says it will be on a building along Main Street in Mt. Zion.

The expansion of the mural project was formally announced at the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

In the past, the Decatur Mural Project has yielded projects such as the Decatur Staleys mural on East Main Street and the Bob Marley mural on Eldorado Street in Decatur.

Currently, the Project is looking for artists to propose designs for future murals in Decatur. More information about applying can be found here.