Governor Rauner and Mendoza battle continues

Springfield- The courts may have made their decision over state employee pay, but the battle between Governor Rauner and Comptroller Mendoza is not over.

In a loss for Governor Rauner, Illinois Circuit Court judge Robert LeChien ruled late Tuesday night that the Comptroller can choose to pay state employees out of which ever fund she deems most appropriate. The loss, had Rauner blaming the judges. "We lost in court and our state judges are sometimes part of the problem, and this is part of the pattern to create a crisis and force a tax hike and not have to make any changes." he said.

The two continued to attack each other on Wednesday. "I am going to continue to do my job by continuing to stand up for the people of Illinois against the wishes of this Governor, the biggest bully that I have yet encountered." Mendoza said.

"We believe her goal is to deplete those funds and then create a crisis, create a government shut down to force either a stopgap deficit spending and then ultimately the tax hike, without changing the system." Rauner said.

Governor Rauner continues to accuse Mendoza of taking orders from Speaker Madigan, claiming using other funds to pay state employees, is a politically motivated move. "It's a coordinated activity, coordinated pattern between the Attorney General, the Comptroller and frankly our Speaker who coordinates it all to create a crisis and shut down government." he said. "Comptroller Mendoza takes her orders from Speaker Madigan, and they are working together."

But Comptroller Mendoza is firing back, dismissing that claim. "I don't take my orders from the Governor, or anyone else. There is only one person that tells me what to do and that is my mother." she fired back. "He's frankly just lying, that's absurd. The only person who is on the record that says he wants to shut down government is Governor Rauner, having made that statement himself on March 2013."

Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a motion on Tuesday in the Illinois Supreme Court to stop employee pay. This comes after the same judge that ruled for the Comptroller Tuesday evening, ruled against her case to stop employee pay last month.