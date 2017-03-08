Top Forensic Scientist Solves Crimes In Decatur

Decatur – One of the top forensic scientists in the United States is not based in Washington or New York. Ed German works out of a small office at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur.

German, 63, is sort of retired. Retired, if you consider working 5 days a week for the department retired.

German worked for the military, FBI, CIA and the Illinois State Police previously. He specializes in fingerprints.

“Here in Macon County the data base that we’ve set up in the last year has over one-million individual fingerprints,” German told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We can search against one-million fingerprints in less than nine minutes.”

He also works for a very low salary.

“I work for a dollar a day, less taxes,” German stated with a smile.

The Sheriff’s office says German’s services are also available to other police agencies in central Illinois.