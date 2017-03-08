8-year-old girl living with Alexander Disease fighting to get well

Eight-year-old Briana Singh was born a healthy a little girl, but at just 17 months old, her life and that of her family's changed forever.

Children are said to be life's best teachers.

"She always smiles,” says Stephanie Singh, Briana's mother. “She just always smiles no matter what she goes through."

"She has gone through more than I think anyone ever could,” added Roberta Schwanderlik, Briana's grandma. “She doesn't complain, I mean she is the best grandchild you could ever have."

Brianna has taught her family to cherish life, every second of every day.

"She stopped walking and talking and being potty trained and everything which was hard for us," says Briana’s mother.

The eight-year old’s family searched for answers as to why her health continued to decline, then came the shocking answer.

"Back in October 2016, she saw another genetic doctor, and they confirmed that she does have Alexanders disease," added Stephanie.

Alexander Disease is a rare disorder of the nervous system, an illness that’s considered fatal.

"There are three stages. They are saying she had the infantile, which takes life sooner than expected," says Stephanie.

However, Brianna’s family is hopeful her condition will improve.

"She's actually been moving her legs a little bit more and her toes which she wasn't doing before, since the spin surgery," says Roberta.

Although Brianna recently had surgery and is showing progress, her future remains uncertain.

"She could start regressing I mean it really depends there's not really a known factor for this disease we just know it's something you're born with," added Stephanie.

Her family is sharing her story, so that others can know her personality.

"I want people to know her I want her to feel loved by many,” says Stephanie.

"I don't see anything much different about her to any of my other grandchildren she is just a wonderful part of my life," added Roberta.

The family is currently in need of a shower chair and new hospital bed for Brianna. They have a website you can donate to by clicking here. They will also be hosting a fundraiser this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., you can find out more information by visiting Brianna’s Facebook page.