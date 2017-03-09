Mt. Zion shakes up bracket with upset of Eisenhower

EFFINGHAM -- It's the kind of game they'll be talking about for years to come.



With one fell swoop, Mt. Zion changed the course of the whole downstate bracket in 3A -- no more Eisenhower-Lanphier matchup in the sectional final, no more potential showdown with a team from the St. Louis area in the super-sectional.



The hot-shooting Braves did it thanks to a 65-60 upset of an Eisenhower squad that had won 10 straight games down the stretch including the playoffs. Head coach Bryon Graven's team got 26 points from Jonah Smith (six 3-pointers) in the sectional semifinal win plus 16 points from Nate Ewing. They also withstood a 20-0 run from the Panthers straddling the second and third quarters.



Eisenhower's super crop of seniors led the way on Wednesday night -- Julian Jones with 15 points, and Stephon Bobbitt and Stefon Jarrett with 12 each. Junior Yansyn Taylor added 11 points.



Up next for Mattoon regional No. 4 seed Mt. Zion is a Friday matchup with Lanphier, the top seed in its regional and the No. 3 ranked team in the 3A statewide poll. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Effingham High School.