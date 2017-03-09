Monticello shatters 101 years of history, punches ticket to State

MONTICELLO -- Basketball records kept by Monticello High begin in 1916 -- meaning the program spans over 100 years. To put that in perspective, Wrigley Field has only been called Wrigley Field since 1927.



Against that backdrop of time, the Sages had never made it to State in basketball. Until this year.



Hear from head coach Kevin Roy and "Big Shot" Johnny Dawson -- who hit his third game-winner of the season -- as Monticello topples No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame to punch a ticket to Peoria for the very first time.



Tipoff for the 2A state semifinal is 7:15 p.m. on Friday against Orr (Chicago).