Champaign police investigate possible hate crime

Champaign Police are investigating a Sunday morning attack that may have been a hate crime.

The alleged victim, who contacted police Tuesday morning, told authorities he was walking near the intersection of First and Daniel Streets around 1:40 Sunday morning when a man approached him from behind and began beating him around the head and face while yelling derogatory terms.

The alleged victim also told police the man reached into his pockets but did not pull anything out before running away. He described the attacker as a white man in his twenties, about 5’ 10”, with a medium build, brown hair and a green “Unofficial” shirt. He said the attacker was noticeably drunk.

Champaign police have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them at 217-351-4545 or police@champaignil.gov to share observations, cell phone video or other information. They said people can also call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.