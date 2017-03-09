Snow accumulations for some Saturday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After the warmest February on record for Illinois, accumulating snows will find their way back to the state this weekend.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the snow will be light and won't amount to much. He says it'll start early Saturday morning and wrap up by evening. Accumulations are most likely closer to the St. Louis metro area where 1-2" is expected; however up to an 1" is possible from Lincoln to Decatur to Mattoon and places southwest.

Del Rosso says the northern extent of the light snow will be limited closer to the I-74 corridor.

A guarantee for everyone, Del Rosso says, is a chilly weekend with highs only in the 30s.

