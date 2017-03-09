World Series trophy draws fans in Decatur

Hundreds of people waited to see the 2016 Chicago Cubs’ World Series trophy at the Decatur Civic Center Thursday morning.

Jennifer Esparza and her family arrived shortly after midnight ahead of the 8 a.m. display of the trophy.

“I got home, I told (my husband and sons) 'get your Cubs gear on, we're going to be up there,” Esparza said. “I told them, if there's another person in line, I'm going to punch them in the arm.”

For many, the chance to see the trophy fulfilled family dreams.

“I'm … here in honor of my dad who passed away,” said LaVelle Peete of Decatur. “He would have been here if he could. I wanted to make sure we were well represented."

A team of volunteers and others ushered fans through the building and into photo opportunities with the trophy.