Homeless Rate Drops In Decatur

Decatur – A new survey shows homelessness in Decatur has dropped dramatically since 2014.

The results of the homeless survey were released by the Macon County Homeless Continuum of Care Advisory Council. The study is conducted annually.

The findings show 130 individuals are currently homeless in Decatur. In 2014, the number of homeless stood at 255.

78% of the homeless are men.

18% have some degree of mental illness.

51% are black vs 48% white.

The number of individuals who are chronically homeless, without homes for 12 months or more, stands at 23. That is the same number of chronic homeless as in 2016.

Darsonya Switzer, of Homeward Bound, says the survey will help determine what types of services are needed for the homeless in the coming year.

“It will help us determine services. Will help us be able to determine housing needs for those individuals and families who were found to be homeless,” Switzer told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

The survey was conducted on January 26, 2017.