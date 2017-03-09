Forecast update on snow chances Saturday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - A quick moving wave of energy will slide across Missouri Saturday afternoon. This will help spread snow into central and west central Illinois Saturday morning before tapering off by the evening.

WAND-TV Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says some minor accumulation are possible across central Illinois. A trace to around half an inch from Lincoln to Decatur to Mattoon to Toledo. Areas from Springfield to Taylorville to Vandalia west could see an inch or less, with 1" to 2" possible Jacksonville to Carlinville west. Fultz says locations from Gibson City to Champaign to Paris can expect little to no accumulation.

A cold weekend is in store as highs will only reach around freezing Saturday and middle to upper 30s Sunday. Fultz says the cold air looks to linger into the first part of next week.