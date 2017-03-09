Danville Police make Arrest in Burger King Robbery

Danville- The Danville Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the robbery of a Burger King Restaurant. The robbery happened on March 7th at the Burger King at 18 E. West Newell Rd.

During the investigation of the robbery, officers located 25 yr old Winston Douglas of Danville, IL in the area near where the robbery occurred. Douglas was taken to the Public Safety Building for follow-up investigation. As a result of that investigation Douglas was arrested and is currently being held at the Vermilion County Jail on the charge of aggravated robbery.

The investigation into this incident continues and the Danville Police are still seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or had contact with any suspicious persons in the area that night.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.