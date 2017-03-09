State Unemployment Rate Holds Steady in January

CHICAGO - Illinois' Unemployment Rate unchanged in January at 5.7%. The U.S Labor Bureau of Statistics preliminary data released Thursday shows the State jobless rate held at 5.7% in January and nonfarm payrolls increased by 1,700 jobs over-the-month. December job growth was revised up to show an increase of 2,000 jobs. The modest monthly gain in January payrolls kept job growth in the state well below the national average. The three industry sectors with the largest gains in employment were: Construction; Financial Activities; and Trade, Transportation and Utilities. The largest declines were in Government, Leisure and Hospitality, and Professional and Business Services.