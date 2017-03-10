Illini lose to Wolverines; What's next?

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Uncertainty outweighs certainty at this point.



The facts are No. 9 seed Illinois's Big Ten season is over after a 75-55 loss to No. 8 seed Michigan in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Illini drop to 18-14 on the year, which isn't the official "kiss of death" that 15 losses would represent (no team has ever received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with 15 losses), but likely eliminates them from consideration.



Those are the facts -- and another is that John Groce is currently the head coach of the program. As for whether that will remain the case past this weekend, thus enters the uncertainty.



On Thursday morning's game, Michigan was presumed to be fatigued and shaken after its plane skidded off the runway on the way to the nation's capital. But it was Illinois that looked stunned, as the Illini went down 22-9 out of the gate and allowed Michigan to shoot nearly 54 percent.



Tracy Abrams led the Illini with 23 points, but he was the only member of the team that managed double digits in scoring.



Up next for Illinois is a long wait till Selection Sunday, when most bracket prognosticators say the Illini will be on the outside looking in.