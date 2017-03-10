Additional show announced for Garth Brooks concert

Champaign- Due to extraordinary fan support, Garth Brooks has announced the addition of a second show in Champaign on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the newly announced show are on sale now along with the show originally announced for Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets by visiting StateFarmCenter.com/Garth or by calling 1-844-442-7842. All tickets are reserved seating priced at $74.98 and are sold as best available. There is an 8 ticket limit.

The Garth Brooks World Tour stop in Champaign was announced on Wednesday, March 1. This will be Brooks’ first appearance in Champaign since 1997 and his last stop in Illinois as part of his World Tour.