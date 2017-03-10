Website shut down after high demand for Garth Brooks tickets

Website shut down after high demand for Garth Brooks ticketsPosted: Updated:
Special Olympics athlete dies from medical emergency
NORMAL, Ill (WAND) - A Special Olympics athlete died Saturday during a State Summer Games swimming competition.
Decatur woman facing criminal sexual abuse charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old boy.
Coroner IDs girl killed in distracted driving crash
Illinois State Police say a distracted driver is at fault for a crash Thursday afternoon that left a 10 year old girl from Camargo dead.
University of Illinois Police searching for missing student
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana is searching for a member of the campus community.
Decatur motorcyclist seriously injured in June 3 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a June 3 crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputy
Illinois State Police are investigating a two car crash involving a Edgar County Sheriff's Deputy.
Stop the violence rally with a twist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 'Stop the Violence' rally is spreading positivity in the community, but it is not a typical rally.
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
A 12-year-old and 21-year-old were being treated for gunshot wounds late Thursday Night.
Illinois woman takes home instant ticket jackpot
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois woman won a big lottery prize.
Bed and breakfast pushes back against court ruling
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A bed and breakfast is fighting a lawsuit ruling.
