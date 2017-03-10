Website shut down after high demand for Garth Brooks tickets

Champaign - The State Farm Center announced it's ticket system was not able to handle the high demand for Garth Brooks tickets.

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. but was quickly shut down after web issues from the traffic.

The State Farm Center says the tickets will go back on sale once the website is corrected. A date has not yet been announced.

This comes after Garth Brooks announced a second show Friday morning for April 28th due to the high interest.

The Garth Brooks World Tour stop in Champaign was announced on Wednesday, March 1. This will be Brooks’ first appearance in Champaign since 1997 and his last stop in Illinois as part of his World Tour.