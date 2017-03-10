Free colorectal cancer take home tests available

Springfield - Free colorectal cancer homes test kits are being distributed by the Regional Partnership of Illinois as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Kits are not a specific test for colon cancer but they can detect the presence of blood which can be an indicator of several different medical conditions. The screening kit does not substitute for a colonoscopy.

A short consent form is required to pick up a home screening kit. After completing the kit at home individuals mail it back in a provided pre-addressed envelope. In a short time you will receive a letter back with results of the test.

Testing and processing is done in collaboration with Memorial Medical Center.

Kits can be obtained at various locations:

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Main Lobby, 200 Stahlhut Dr., Lincoln, Tuesday, March 14, 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 15, 1 - 4 p.m

Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 W. Carpenter St., Springfield, Wednesday, March 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Thursday, March 23, 7:30 - 9:30 a.m

Koke Mill Medical Center, 3132 Old Jacksonville Road, Springfield, Tuesday, March 28, 9 - 11 a.m

Of cancers that affect both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death due to cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Survival rates for colon and rectum cancer are nearly 90 percent when the cancer is diagnosed before it has extended beyond the intestinal wall, according to "Illinois Facts and Figures," published by the American Cancer Society.

The risk of a man developing colorectal cancer during his lifetime is about one in 21, while the risk for women is one in 23.