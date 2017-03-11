Saturday snow chances look bleak, Monday snow worth watching

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Dry air in place, and a more westerly track of a wave of energy, equals a few snowflakes but no accumulation for central Illinois Saturday. A break in the action returns Sunday before another system slides through on Monday bringing the next chance for snow.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says thanks to dry and a more westerly track of Saturday's system, central Illinois will miss out on accumulating snows.

Forecast models had been trending farther southwest with each run over the past few days. High pressure builds in Sunday allowing for wall to wall sunshine and continued cold.

Fultz is watching the next wave of energy set to drop through on Monday. He says precipitation should start out as all snow before temperatures warm to support a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Surface temperatures will warm above freezing in the Monday afternoon which will help to limit accumulation. Fultz expects the heaviest accumulations to remain across northern Illinois. Stay tuned for updates over the weekend.