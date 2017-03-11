History: St. Anthony punches first-ever ticket to State Championship

PEORIA -- It's been 38 years since St. Anthony reached the state semifinals (1977-78), but on Friday night the Bulldogs had a more distant historical precedent in mind.



Head coach Cody Rincker and St. Anthony were thinking back to 1931, the first year records were kept by the program. That's how long it's been without a state championship game appearance -- until now.



The Bulldogs clamped down on defense and earned a spot in the 1A state finals thanks to a 43-34 win over statewide 1A No. 3 Hope Academy (Chicago) on Friday morning.



St. Anthony held Hope to just 29 percent shooting and 0 percent (0-of-13) from beyond the arc. On offense the Bulldogs were led by Adam Levitt (16 points) and Alex Deters (11 points).



Up next for No. 10 St. Anthony is No. 2 Okawville in the finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. at Peoria's Carver Arena.