Monticello's best season ever ends in semifinals

PEORIA -- The 2017 Monticello Sages did something that none of the 100 teams before them got a chance to do: play in the state tournament.



They knocked off statewide 2A No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame in dramatic fashion to get there, but ultimately Chicago's Orr High School was too much and the Sages' season came to a close in the semifinals with a 62-44 loss on Friday night.



Forward Isiah Florey led the Sages with 19 points while Calvin Fisher added 12. As a team Monticello (23-6) shot just 41.9 percent, while Orr connected on 46 percent of shots. The Spartans won the battle of the boards 35-21 and connected on 7 of 18 3-pointers in the win.



Monticello trailed the entire game but cut an 18-point halftime deficit down to 10 on a Florey layup.



The Sages will play Bishop McNamara (Kankakee) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Carver Arena for third place. Orr advances to face Mt. Carmel (Ill.) for the 2A state championship at 7:15 p.m.