Monticello's best season ever ends in semifinals

Monticello's Isiah Florey led the Sages with 19 points in the team's Friday loss to Orr in the 2A semifinals. Monticello's Isiah Florey led the Sages with 19 points in the team's Friday loss to Orr in the 2A semifinals.

PEORIA -- The 2017 Monticello Sages did something that none of the 100 teams before them got a chance to do: play in the state tournament.

They knocked off statewide 2A No. 2 Quincy Notre Dame in dramatic fashion to get there, but ultimately Chicago's Orr High School was too much and the Sages' season came to a close in the semifinals with a 62-44 loss on Friday night.

Forward Isiah Florey led the Sages with 19 points while Calvin Fisher added 12. As a team Monticello (23-6) shot just 41.9 percent, while Orr connected on 46 percent of shots. The Spartans won the battle of the boards 35-21 and connected on 7 of 18 3-pointers in the win.

Monticello trailed the entire game but cut an 18-point halftime deficit down to 10 on a Florey layup.

The Sages will play Bishop McNamara (Kankakee) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Carver Arena for third place. Orr advances to face Mt. Carmel (Ill.) for the 2A state championship at 7:15 p.m.

