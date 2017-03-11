Lanphier pulls away against Mt. Zion for sectional title

EFFINGHAM -- The Lanphier Lions are headed back to the Super-Sectional round for the first time since 2011-12 after knocking off a giant-killing Mt. Zion team 75-60 in their 3A sectional final at Effingham High on Friday night.



Yaakema Rose and Cardell McGee each posted 26 points for the Lions, who shot 41.9 percent as a team, while Mt. Zion managed to hit just 4 of 24 3-pointers and 33.3 percent of field goals. Corrington Jones also had 14 points for Lanphier (27-3). Mt. Zion (19-10), which upset Effingham and Eisenhower to reach the sectional final, was led by Jonah Smith's 23 points and 10 rebounds, plus Charles Kuhle's 16 points and Nate Ewing's 11 points.



Click the video above for some of the best moments from Friday's game.



Lanphier will square off against Centralia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center in Springfield, with the winner going to State.