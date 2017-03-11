Red Cross distributing smoke alarms in Danville March 11

DANVILLE - Danville residents are receiving free smoke alarms March 11, courtesy of the American Red Cross and Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency.

Red Cross officials say smoke alarms will be installed in homes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.  Officials say this effort is part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which aims to reduce home fire injuries and deaths by 25 percent by 2020.

According to data released from the American Red Cross, 36 people suffer injuries in house fires every day, and seven people die due to house fires.  In addition to having a working smoke alarm in your home,

