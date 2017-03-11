Springfield high school student wins state poetry recitation contest

Springfield high school student wins state poetry recitation contestPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
University of Illinois Police searching for missing scholar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana is searching for a member of the campus community.
-
Government issues canned food recall
(WAND) – The U.S. government is recalling a number of canned food products.
-
Highway crash claims young child's life
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A highway crash killed an 8-year-old child over the weekend.
-
Man shot during Champaign police chase
Champaign, Ill. (WAND) -- A 22-year-old man is recovering at an area hospital, after an officer-involved shooting in Champaign Sunday night.
-
Coroner IDs girl killed in distracted driving crash
Illinois State Police say a distracted driver is at fault for a crash Thursday afternoon that left a 10 year old girl from Camargo dead.
-
ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputy
Illinois State Police are investigating a two car crash involving a Edgar County Sheriff's Deputy.
Father, mother of girl found dead in Illinois due in court
The mother and father of a girl found dead in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house are due to make appearances in separate Las Vegas courts.
-
Decatur woman facing criminal sexual abuse charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old boy.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Summer Clean-Up helping improve Decatur neighborhoods
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents can dispose of large household items during a "Summer Clean-Up" on June 13.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
-
Two arrested in connection to homicide
-
Stop the violence rally with a twist
-
Balloon accident sends man to hospital
-
Glow run befitting Paw-Print Ministries
-
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
-
New fountain helps more than just people
-
Flag Retirement Ceremony
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Damage estimated at $750K in Sullivan Fire
-
Current Events
-
Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-