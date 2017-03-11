Springfield high school student wins state poetry recitation contest

SPRINGFIELD - A high school student from Springfield has been named Illinois' winner in the Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.

Springfield Area Arts Council officials say Mariah Brooks, from Southeast High School, was declared the winner during Friday's contest. Brooks won the contest by reciting "On Virtue" by Phillis Wheatley, "The Song of Feet" by Nikki Giovanni, and "Mourning Poem for the Queen of Sunday" by Robert Hayden.

The Illinois State Contest featured two students who qualified to participate by placing in one of eight Poetry Out Loud regional contests. Schools from Belleville, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago-City, Chicago-Metro, Rockford, Rock Island, and Springfield were represented.

For her victory in the Illinois State Contest, Brooks will represent Illinois in the national competition this May.

