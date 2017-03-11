Springfield Public Works announces road construction projects

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Office of Public Works has announced several upcoming projects scheduled to begin this month.

Public Works officials say beginning March 13, English Street, between Washington Street and Jefferson Street, will be closed to through traffic while crews make brick pavement repairs. The closure is expected to last until March 24, weather permitting.

Additionally, two projects have been announced to begin on March 20. The first will focus on roadway expansion, utility relocations, and roundabout installation at the intersection of Archer Elevator Road and Iles Avenue. Officials say more information on closures and detours related to this project will be released soon.

The second project will see the closure of South 10th Street, between Bryn Mawr and Ash Street, for storm sewer installation. Officials say through traffic will be prohibited, and residential traffic will be accessible block by block. This closure is expected to be in place through the beginning of November.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution, slow down, and seek alternate routes.